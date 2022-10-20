 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 20 October 2022

Autumn Update! V11.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9758689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note：
New Naga heroes: Uliana & Mirelha;
New skins for Oli, Penhaligon, and Quan Huying;
New system: Myriad Soulboons. Souls roam the Mirage and may aid Asura heroes in attaining a higher degree of edification;
New garden: Solarium. Plant, water, and harvest power items and gemstones;
Oli rework, a new Oli with crafted skill sets;
6 new power items added & 40+ power items adjusted/enhanced;
Multiplayer reconnect: players (except room creator) dropped out of the team can restart the game to reconnect;
New weapon vending machine added in the forge room;
New Boss skill: Rhine Twins;
New monsters;
Hannah optimized;

  • wider aim range and faster bullets
  • Afterimage Mirror no longer consumes her bullets

