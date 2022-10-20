Autumn Update! V11.14.1

Patch Note：

New Naga heroes: Uliana & Mirelha;

New skins for Oli, Penhaligon, and Quan Huying;

New system: Myriad Soulboons. Souls roam the Mirage and may aid Asura heroes in attaining a higher degree of edification;

New garden: Solarium. Plant, water, and harvest power items and gemstones;

Oli rework, a new Oli with crafted skill sets;

6 new power items added & 40+ power items adjusted/enhanced;

Multiplayer reconnect: players (except room creator) dropped out of the team can restart the game to reconnect;

New weapon vending machine added in the forge room;

New Boss skill: Rhine Twins;

New monsters;

Hannah optimized;

wider aim range and faster bullets

Afterimage Mirror no longer consumes her bullets