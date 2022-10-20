-Fix for all Disruptive Party Mode Teleports
-All Teleports that occur while in Party Mode should keep you at your current position except for joining or someone Toggling Party Mode
-Fix for falling out of Arena in Boss Battle, you will now be teleported to entrance after a few seconds
-Blocks to spawn Boss have changed to 10k and can be adjusted in real time if need be
-Infinium Bonus has been modified and will now grant the party member that broke the block additional credit over other party members
-When leaving a party you will now be ported to your current position in the correct physical location you would have been at while in the party
Infinimine update for 20 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.33
