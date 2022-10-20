Infinimine Ver.33

-Fix for all Disruptive Party Mode Teleports

-All Teleports that occur while in Party Mode should keep you at your current position except for joining or someone Toggling Party Mode

-Fix for falling out of Arena in Boss Battle, you will now be teleported to entrance after a few seconds

-Blocks to spawn Boss have changed to 10k and can be adjusted in real time if need be

-Infinium Bonus has been modified and will now grant the party member that broke the block additional credit over other party members

-When leaving a party you will now be ported to your current position in the correct physical location you would have been at while in the party