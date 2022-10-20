The v1.1.1 bugfix update

We recently released the big v1.1.0 update for Didnapper 2, and with that of course also comes various new bugs. This update aims to fix as many of those as possible, as well as making some smaller requested changes and improvements overall.

General changes:

Made some improvements to the mod menu. It now displays more information, including mod descriptions and a notification when a modded version of the game has been successfully made.

Improved the sound quality of some of the music

Increased the escape EXP gained on lower escape levels

Changed the fail chance added by the Haphazard Handling escape skill from 10% to 5%

Improved controls for the 3x3 image puzzle

Bugfixes: