The v1.1.1 bugfix update

We recently released the big v1.1.0 update for Didnapper 2, and with that of course also comes various new bugs. This update aims to fix as many of those as possible, as well as making some smaller requested changes and improvements overall.
General changes:
- Made some improvements to the mod menu. It now displays more information, including mod descriptions and a notification when a modded version of the game has been successfully made.
- Improved the sound quality of some of the music
- Increased the escape EXP gained on lower escape levels
- Changed the fail chance added by the Haphazard Handling escape skill from 10% to 5%
- Improved controls for the 3x3 image puzzle
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Noelle being invisible and/or facing the wrong direction in some scenes
- Fixed Lanelle sometimes being in the monster section of the enemy book
- Fixed casino clerk having cut-off dialogue
- Fixed casino clerk sometimes having items he shouldn't, and sometimes not having items he should have
- Fixed Casca sometimes standing in the room before you rescue Eileen
- Fixed Aden's maid carrying sprite being inverted in terms of walking/idle animation
- Fixed equipped outfits being duplicated after certain scenes
- Fixed an unintended shortcut in Milaz Warehouse #3
- Fixed Liliana's ancient outfit only subtracting 1 ancient fabric instead of 3
- Fixed players sometimes getting the wrong amount of escape SP upon updating the game from a pre-v1.1.0 save
- Fixed random vines sometimes getting involved in the sidequest "The Scoop"
- Fixed player not getting the fife from Lanelle if they already have the lute
- Fixed Zhara's gag sometimes being displayed incorrectly in faceset scenes
- Fixed the wrong card being given to the player from a chest in Keron (the right card will be given now when loading the game if the chest has been opened already)
- Fixed sometimes being sent to the Capulet guardhouse when leaving the Miu Miu bandit camp
- Fixed the level up screen not taking the Illusory Gem effect into account
- Fixed already obtained unique items shown as being dropped by enemies the second time you fight them
- Fixed issues related to resetting the "A Damsel In Need" sidequest
- Fixed some vine enemies not having full-sized images in the enemy menu
- Fixed some minor tileset issues
- Fixed some spelling errors, typos and other text-related issues
- Some other very minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update