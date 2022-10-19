 Skip to content

Don't Get Distracted update for 19 October 2022

Halloween Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
The Don't Get Distracted Halloween event is OUT right now!
with a nice 20% off

-I made the game a little easier (upped the response time from 2-3 seconds for qtes)

-I changed the look of the entire game to fit the Halloween vibe!

-I added spooky ambient audio and 1 new narrator track all about Halloween!

The Halloween update and discount will last until the 20th OF NOVEMBER!

Other notable fixes:
-removed end game guess feature (too hard)
-made it so overlapping QTEs are less likely (still can happen but are much less likely now)
-lowered death audio a little

