Hello!
The Don't Get Distracted Halloween event is OUT right now!
with a nice 20% off
-I made the game a little easier (upped the response time from 2-3 seconds for qtes)
-I changed the look of the entire game to fit the Halloween vibe!
-I added spooky ambient audio and 1 new narrator track all about Halloween!
The Halloween update and discount will last until the 20th OF NOVEMBER!
Other notable fixes:
-removed end game guess feature (too hard)
-made it so overlapping QTEs are less likely (still can happen but are much less likely now)
-lowered death audio a little
Changed files in this update