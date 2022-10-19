Hotfix V0.4.3.4 is now LIVE!

Demonic Elemental Mega Dungeon's first pass. In this pass, we just added some basic structure and monster spawns to check performance with spawn density and spell use against large amounts of monsters. If you would like to help test it out just head to the Demonic Demi God Island just (the one with the giant pillars and skulls on it) The dungeon has 9 level you will need to dig down to each level at the moment. Please let me know of any crashes of performance issue you experience in the bug report section.