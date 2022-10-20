Patch Version v0.299.27 UI Overhaul

Hey everyone!

It's been one week since "A Hero's Rest" launched into Early Access, and what a week it's been!

We want to thank everyone who supported us, wrote us their Feedback, shared their journey with us on Discord, and overall just enjoyed their time in "A Hero's Rest"!

This also means there are only 7 days left to try out our free Demo of the game.

The "A Hero's Rest" Demo will be available for everyone until the 26th of October, so make sure to try it out before it's gone.

Now, onto the Patch-Notes!

A Hero's Rest Patch v0.299.27 Patch-Notes



New:

Added the Traveler's Camp Button in the bottom left corner of your screen, which allows you to fast travel to the trader and weapon master when either of them has set up camp.

The Inventory Menu has been reworked to make it easier to read. You can now use the

Buttons at the top of the Menu to select an Item Category, which will then enable the Sub-Category button that you can use to single out specific Item Types.

Buttons at the top of the Menu to select an Item Category, which will then enable the Sub-Category button that you can use to single out specific Item Types. This is complemented by the addition of Tier Filtering that was added so you may also Filter your items by Tier, allowing you to better plan for your next craft.

The Hero Manager has also been reworked for a better overview of your Heroes.

New buttons allow you to filter by Class or sort your Heroes by their current Status to keep track of what they are going to do next.

You can also use this to filter out and track your favorite Heroes.

New buttons allow you to filter by Class or sort your Heroes by their current Status to keep track of what they are going to do next. You can also use this to filter out and track your favorite Heroes. The Hero Manager now shows the minimum and maximum CR of Heroes listed.

Changes:

When Heroes fail to find a quest for their current CR, it will now display the name of the hero & the CR required in the notification.

Chairs will now be able to be placed freely without the need for a table, even when using Snap to Grid Mode. There's no more need to puzzle objects around at the innkeeper.

Trees have had their required space reduced to allow more freedom of customization of the building lots.

Heroes that retire will now show their CR in the retired Heroes menu. This only applies to Heroes that retire after the introduction of this patch.

If you haven't created a class the weapon master will send a notification to remind you of this.

The Royal Request button has been moved on top of the objectives focus missions and objectives in one place.

Mousing over the current Date & Time will now also display the current year in the tooltip.

Fixes & Improvements: