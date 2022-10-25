Monstrum 2 Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9757769 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 14:06:11 UTC by Wendy

NEW COSMETIC CONTENT

PUMPKIN HEAD SKINS

With Halloween fast approaching we’re releasing three new Pumpkin head themed skins, one for each Monster. These will be free to all players available in the store from October 25th until November 1st so make sure to grab them during the event to get them forever!

IMPROVED NETWORKED MOVEMENT

We have spent some time improving how our movement is done across the network so for those who experience higher ping there should be a noticeable improvement. There should now be less instances of players running through walls and off into the distance allowing for more accurate positions and improved gameplay.

ENVIRONMENT ART POLISH

The art team have improved the look of some assets throughout the game

Shipping containers found on various exteriors and rooftops now have different colours instead of the same red one

BUGS FIXED

CHARACTERS:

Fixed issue where the Brute would get stuck on a Prisoner during a Charge

Fixed issue where the Brute’s Charge would not damage Prisoners at certain angles

Fixed issue where Prisoners would not consistently drop their current item after being hit by a Brute Charge

Changed animation targeting to prevent the Brute’s arm intersecting with their camera view.

Fixed issue where colliders on the Prisoner would cause camera and positional issues if they were killed by a Monster from the incapacitated state

ENVIRONMENT:

Fixed issue where a locker would remain occupied if a Prisoner left the game whilst hiding in it

Addresses issue where Players could get stuck behind the Projector screen in the Residential Superblock

OBJECTIVES / INTERACTABLES:

Fixes issue where a single keypad could be interacted with multiple times to complete a multiple keypad puzzle.

Additional checks have been put in place to stop Prisoners interacting with the same interactable at the same time where only one interaction should be allowed.

Fixes issue where the Health Spray would play the wrong animation if used while facing another interactable.

Fixed an issue where items would break in prisoners hands and would play the wrong animation/be inconsistent.

MENU SYSTEMS / BACK END:

Return to Lobby button removed from the pause menu when in a public game.

AUDIO

Improvements made to spatial audio in Residential and Barracks Superblocks

KNOWN ISSUES

CHARACTERS:

In spectate mode during a locker kill animation a prisoner can sometimes not have a head render.

Once you've reached the max level the AAR can display negative XP values as a visual bug

When the Bhagra does a locker search the camera can move erratically.

Very rarely players can still use an item after it's been dropped.

Prisoners do not always see their own kill animation play out.

Bhagra skins can appear distorted on the 3D character model in the Store.

ENVIRONMENT:

Prisoners' cameras can clip through the underside of tables.

OBJECTIVES / INTERACTABLES:

In Cryonics the Base Computer Tannoy subtitles can linger on screen

On the Helipad if spectating another Prisoner using a Gas Can at an Intake Station the spectate camera can drift away.

The Boltcutter icon on Chain Link Fences can remain after the fence is already fully cut.

USER INTERFACE:

When changing keybindings with a Xbox type gamepad the icons will instead change to the Keyboard and Mouse set.

Progress Tracker current XP readout can sometimes blur.

When in spectate the currently watched Prisoners health status will not change until the spectator cycles to another Prisoner.

Sometimes Japanese text on Tutorial signs can disappear.

MENU SYSTEMS / BACK END:

Graphics menu can set Full screen back to true after setting it to false.

When arriving back in the lobby after a match the camera view for the Monster player can be far away before suddenly snapping close again.

When arriving back in the lobby after playing as the Malacosm the Brute will be selected in the UI but the Malacosm character will still appear in the central tank.

In the Lobby occasionally the Brutes sounds can play when the Bhagra is selected.