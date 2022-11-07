TMNT SR - NEW PATCH IS LIVE!

Cowabunga!
Thanks to community feedback, this new patch addresses various gameplay improvements as well as bug fixes to improve players' experience (solo and online).
NEW FEATURE
Party Codes (ONLINE):
- You can now share Party Codes (five letters only) for easier matchmaking with friends who can now jump in via Join Party Code. Those are displayed at the bottom of the host's party panel.
IMPROVEMENT
Online:
- The difficulty is now displayed for each lobby when looking for online games
- Remapped the kick button to prevent misclick in the host's party panel
Controller
- Fixed displaying Xbox glyphs when playing with a PS5 controller and the Steam Input feature disabled.
FIXES
Gameplay:
- Fixed long respawn delay after falling in holes in single-player mode
Online:
- Fixed rare issues with enemies becoming invincible when a player quits the game
- Fixed client-side Chrome Dome sometime invincible when it shouldn't be
- Fixed Krang's torso not receiving any damage from clients, only the host
- Fixed clients sometimes not unlocking a cameo that the host found
- Fixed infinite online sign-in when Epic Launcher isn't installed
Controls
- Fixed keyboard custom key binding only taking into account the first local player
