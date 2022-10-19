 Skip to content

Tile Town update for 19 October 2022

Update to v0.9.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes:

  • Feature added: Tile rotation ("R" key; purely aesthetic - doesn't affect gameplay/score)
  • Feature added: FPS limiter in options
  • Feature added: Change 1st walking speed with mouse scroll wheel
  • Feature added: "How to play" button in the in-game UI
  • Visual tweak: Added skybox with moving clouds (1st person only)
  • Game math: Tweaked some scores

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.

