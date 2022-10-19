Hotkeys and Expanded Audio Settings Patch!

Hey, adventurers!
I’ve got more news for Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. We heard you, and Patch 1.28 is now live which includes hotkeys and expanded audio settings!
Here are the patch notes:
- Hot Keys! Hero actions are now mapped to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 for Move, Attack, Skills, Items, Wait. They can be rebounded to other keys.
- More Audio Options! You can now adjust Music, Sound Effects, Voice and UI volumes independently.
- Fixed some issues with Hordes of Mercy mode Kill Counts and Rewards.
- Adjusting the way the "Blood of Mercy" achievement is awarded.
- Adjusting presentation of hero pathing arrows for easier visibility.
- Fixing bugs where enemy movement range wouldn't display properly.
- Fixed an issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on the optional Bone River level.
- Lots of miscellaneous small bug fixes and some situational crash fixes.
-Riv Otter
Changed files in this update