Hotkeys and Expanded Audio Settings Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9757363 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey, adventurers!

I’ve got more news for Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. We heard you, and Patch 1.28 is now live which includes hotkeys and expanded audio settings!

Here are the patch notes:

Hot Keys! Hero actions are now mapped to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 for Move, Attack, Skills, Items, Wait. They can be rebounded to other keys.

More Audio Options! You can now adjust Music, Sound Effects, Voice and UI volumes independently.

Fixed some issues with Hordes of Mercy mode Kill Counts and Rewards.

Adjusting the way the "Blood of Mercy" achievement is awarded.

Adjusting presentation of hero pathing arrows for easier visibility.

Fixing bugs where enemy movement range wouldn't display properly.

Fixed an issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on the optional Bone River level.

Lots of miscellaneous small bug fixes and some situational crash fixes.

-Riv Otter