Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy update for 19 October 2022

Hotkeys and Expanded Audio Settings Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9757363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, adventurers!

I’ve got more news for Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. We heard you, and Patch 1.28 is now live which includes hotkeys and expanded audio settings!

Here are the patch notes:

  • Hot Keys! Hero actions are now mapped to 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 for Move, Attack, Skills, Items, Wait. They can be rebounded to other keys.
  • More Audio Options! You can now adjust Music, Sound Effects, Voice and UI volumes independently.
  • Fixed some issues with Hordes of Mercy mode Kill Counts and Rewards.
  • Adjusting the way the "Blood of Mercy" achievement is awarded.
  • Adjusting presentation of hero pathing arrows for easier visibility.
  • Fixing bugs where enemy movement range wouldn't display properly.
  • Fixed an issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on the optional Bone River level.
  • Lots of miscellaneous small bug fixes and some situational crash fixes.

-Riv Otter

