Live Now: The COSMIC DARKSIDE TOO!

The Darkside of Grindstone Mountain just got even bigger - Just in time for Spooky Season! 🦇

The new update expands the Darkside (opened after completing the main game) and includes:



45 Cosmic Levels

Venture into three new spooky Darkside Biomes, featuring 45 cosmic-remix levels to battle through against the Osmium infection!

3 New Gear Items!

Lighting in a Bottle This new throwable potion chains from your target to adjacent creeps of the same colour, making it a perfect way to clear out swaths of a puzzle board that you can’t reach with a normal chain attack

This new throwable potion chains from your target to adjacent creeps of the same colour, making it a perfect way to clear out swaths of a puzzle board that you can’t reach with a normal chain attack Osmutational Arrow Keep your cosmic house clean with this arrow, capable of transforming a troublesome Osmium chunk into everyone’s favourite shiny ore: a Grindstone!

Keep your cosmic house clean with this arrow, capable of transforming a troublesome Osmium chunk into everyone’s favourite shiny ore: a Grindstone! Cosmic Mirror Sword Feel like a little game of cosmic risk-and-reward? Take this high-powered version of the Mirror Sword along to double the number of grindstones you create… but collect them fast, as these stones will be infected with Osmium!

Quality of Life Stuff!