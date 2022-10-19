 Skip to content

Grow Flow update for 19 October 2022

Update 0.8.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9757259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing a new update, containing the following tweaks and fixes:

  • Fixed a bug in Chapter 4 Level 9 where you couldn't save, and attempting to save would break the game

  • Fixed the position of a Prism Coin in Chapter 4 Level 8

  • Fixed Chapter 5 Level 10 completion taking you to the wrong level

  • Fixed a cube in Chapter 4 Level 5 which had four times its intended size

  • Fixed small object clipping issue in Chapter 5 Level 4

  • Slightly moved an entire section from Chapter 5 Level 9 to prevent a clipping issue

  • Fixed the completion of Chapter 5 Level 10 taking you to the wrong level

  • Added Level Select menu to the Pause Menu

  • Added chapter-level number to the Pause Menu

  • Fixed a glitch where some secrets were not interactable/obtainable

  • Fixed a bug where a dying player would still be able to collect Prism Coins

  • Hopefully fixed a Chapter 5 bug that, while not affecting anything in particular, would throw a lot of errors

  • Added a bit of a better indicator to a certain alternate ending

  • Added a message for quicksaving and quickloading

  • Added quicksave and quickload to the "See Controls" Submenu

  • Added a message for the Control Zones and Control Timed Zones, saying how many you still have to go

  • Significantly improved the rendering of mirror reflections

  • Fixed a glitch where a certain achievement would not trigger

  • Fixed achievements not loading properly when opening the game (oops)

  • The player is no longer able to save while dying or during important events, as well as loading during certain sequences

  • Fixed a bug where the games fullscreen setting and resolution would reset after going back to the Main Menu - or at least i hope i fixed it

  • Added a new achievement

Thank you all for you support and your reports!

