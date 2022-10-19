Update 0.8.3 Released!

We're releasing a new update, containing the following tweaks and fixes:
Fixed a bug in Chapter 4 Level 9 where you couldn't save, and attempting to save would break the game
Fixed the position of a Prism Coin in Chapter 4 Level 8
Fixed Chapter 5 Level 10 completion taking you to the wrong level
Fixed a cube in Chapter 4 Level 5 which had four times its intended size
Fixed small object clipping issue in Chapter 5 Level 4
Slightly moved an entire section from Chapter 5 Level 9 to prevent a clipping issue
Fixed the completion of Chapter 5 Level 10 taking you to the wrong level
Added Level Select menu to the Pause Menu
Added chapter-level number to the Pause Menu
Fixed a glitch where some secrets were not interactable/obtainable
Fixed a bug where a dying player would still be able to collect Prism Coins
Hopefully fixed a Chapter 5 bug that, while not affecting anything in particular, would throw a lot of errors
Added a bit of a better indicator to a certain alternate ending
Added a message for quicksaving and quickloading
Added quicksave and quickload to the "See Controls" Submenu
Added a message for the Control Zones and Control Timed Zones, saying how many you still have to go
Significantly improved the rendering of mirror reflections
Fixed a glitch where a certain achievement would not trigger
Fixed achievements not loading properly when opening the game (oops)
The player is no longer able to save while dying or during important events, as well as loading during certain sequences
Fixed a bug where the games fullscreen setting and resolution would reset after going back to the Main Menu - or at least i hope i fixed it
Added a new achievement
Thank you all for you support and your reports!
