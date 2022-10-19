Update 0.8.3 Released!

We're releasing a new update, containing the following tweaks and fixes:

Fixed a bug in Chapter 4 Level 9 where you couldn't save, and attempting to save would break the game

Fixed the position of a Prism Coin in Chapter 4 Level 8

Fixed Chapter 5 Level 10 completion taking you to the wrong level

Fixed a cube in Chapter 4 Level 5 which had four times its intended size

Fixed small object clipping issue in Chapter 5 Level 4

Slightly moved an entire section from Chapter 5 Level 9 to prevent a clipping issue

Fixed the completion of Chapter 5 Level 10 taking you to the wrong level

Added Level Select menu to the Pause Menu

Added chapter-level number to the Pause Menu

Fixed a glitch where some secrets were not interactable/obtainable

Fixed a bug where a dying player would still be able to collect Prism Coins

Hopefully fixed a Chapter 5 bug that, while not affecting anything in particular, would throw a lot of errors

Added a bit of a better indicator to a certain alternate ending

Added a message for quicksaving and quickloading

Added quicksave and quickload to the "See Controls" Submenu

Added a message for the Control Zones and Control Timed Zones, saying how many you still have to go

Significantly improved the rendering of mirror reflections

Fixed a glitch where a certain achievement would not trigger

Fixed achievements not loading properly when opening the game (oops)

The player is no longer able to save while dying or during important events, as well as loading during certain sequences

Fixed a bug where the games fullscreen setting and resolution would reset after going back to the Main Menu - or at least i hope i fixed it