Picture this: Foals - Update 1.15

Hi everyone,

The latest Update for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition is here!

This update is all about photo mode and the incredible editions that have been added, so let's get into it.

Photo mode is now available in more places than before, including foal stalls, the pasture, and of course Free Roam. While you still have the ability to take stills using the provided backgrounds and poses, this takes in-game photography to a whole new level.

Photo mode!

From the get-go, this new photo mode has a lot more features than the previous edition, these include, depth of field, lighting adjustments, filters, overlays, and appearance.

Once you have the desired shot lined up, you have the ability to hide the interface and snap the perfect shot using the f12 button. This will save your image to both your steam library and your default photo folder on your PC.

That's not all though.

While in photo mode, using a combination of the mouse and “W, A, S, D” on the keyboard, players have full control of the camera meaning they can capture images at all new angles and distances.

Accessing Photo mode

To access photo mode in the Pasture and Foaling Stalls, head to the desired feature you wish to take photos from and hit the “Photo Mode” button.

Accessing Free Roam’s photo mode is a little different from the Pasture and Faoling stalls, once you are ready to take the photo hit the “Q” key to bring up the Photo Mode menu.

We are excited to see the exciting and wonderful moments you capture with the new and improved photo mode.

Don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone.