 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 19 October 2022

Notes for new release

Share · View all patches · Build 9757067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adding in a new Circuit Schematics activity in Faelyn's home.
Adding in a new Falling Tetrominoes game in Pepe's home.
Adding in a new Groovy 8 Ball activity in Emma's home.
Fixes it so we only use Steam Cloud if it is enabled. We use it through API and were always using and not checking if enabled first.
Improvements in speed loading UI when changing rugs, floors or walls.
Several other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link