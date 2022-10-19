Notes for new release

Adding in a new Circuit Schematics activity in Faelyn's home.

Adding in a new Falling Tetrominoes game in Pepe's home.

Adding in a new Groovy 8 Ball activity in Emma's home.

Fixes it so we only use Steam Cloud if it is enabled. We use it through API and were always using and not checking if enabled first.

Improvements in speed loading UI when changing rugs, floors or walls.

Several other minor bug fixes.