Manafinder update for 19 October 2022

Manafinder's second patch has been released!

Manafinder update for 19 October 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once again, thank you all so much for playing Manafinder! And thanks again for reporting issues! I've released the second patch that addresses both bugs that have been reported so far plus one that I've observed.

And remember... Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1582410/discussions/0/3361398165646911469/

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue where the Drown spell would do damage twice per cast.
  • Fixed an issue where the Item Possession count window would not close after purchasing an item in both Joachim's and Priscila's shops.
  • Multiple spelling corrections. (Spanish)

I hope you keep enjoying Manafinder!

