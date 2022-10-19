Manafinder's second patch has been released!

Once again, thank you all so much for playing Manafinder! And thanks again for reporting issues! I've released the second patch that addresses both bugs that have been reported so far plus one that I've observed.

And remember... Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1582410/discussions/0/3361398165646911469/

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the Drown spell would do damage twice per cast.

Fixed an issue where the Item Possession count window would not close after purchasing an item in both Joachim's and Priscila's shops.

Multiple spelling corrections. (Spanish)

I hope you keep enjoying Manafinder!