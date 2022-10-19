 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 19 October 2022

V. 2.21

Build 9757048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been occupied with other things lately but wanted to make some really quality content for this update. Sorry it took so long.

  • Completely Redid The End to be more like the wikidot and fandom
  • Added Starflare's Laser adventure to level 40, and a new lobby
  • Added new doors
  • Added the Buzti Enterprises Training Course to level 5
  • Made the crane minigame on level 20 better, there's a new lever
  • Added a Hazmat suit to The Endless Ending pt.2
  • Removed the Skybox on The Endless Ending pt.3
  • Added many new wallpaper variations in houses on levels 9 and 11
  • Added new tapes for levels 10-13
  • Fixed the sandbox pallette not working, and if it's still not working there's now an option in the menu to open the pallette from there and select what you need
  • Added a new in-game achievement
  • Added instructions for the deer shooting minigame on level 62
  • Redid the fake reality (it's not a carbon copy of old level 9 any longer)
  • Your stamina runs out slightly slower

Hope you enjoy the update! Bye.

