I've been occupied with other things lately but wanted to make some really quality content for this update. Sorry it took so long.
- Completely Redid The End to be more like the wikidot and fandom
- Added Starflare's Laser adventure to level 40, and a new lobby
- Added new doors
- Added the Buzti Enterprises Training Course to level 5
- Made the crane minigame on level 20 better, there's a new lever
- Added a Hazmat suit to The Endless Ending pt.2
- Removed the Skybox on The Endless Ending pt.3
- Added many new wallpaper variations in houses on levels 9 and 11
- Added new tapes for levels 10-13
- Fixed the sandbox pallette not working, and if it's still not working there's now an option in the menu to open the pallette from there and select what you need
- Added a new in-game achievement
- Added instructions for the deer shooting minigame on level 62
- Redid the fake reality (it's not a carbon copy of old level 9 any longer)
- Your stamina runs out slightly slower
Hope you enjoy the update! Bye.
Changed files in this update