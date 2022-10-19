Planet screen rework

In preparation for a more detailed game loop, I've begun work on a new planet screen. The plan is that it will both become a planet selection screen and a shop where you can buy powerups. Instead of each level having a timer, your whole game session will have a timer. If you choose to move to a new planet, you will lose time but gain access to more valuable resources.

More to come on this - very far from done but for now it's functional in that you can, at least, choose which level you want to go to.