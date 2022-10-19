Patch 1.2.4

Performance Optimization

Light Changes

Tutorial System

Tax System

Buildings

Wooden Lamp Post: gold cost reduced from 25 to 20.

Cosmetic Buildings (New): we've added several cosmetic buildings such as the memory stone, ornate brazier, tablet of perseverance, and more.

Formation Grounds (New): allows you to organize military units easily. Units standing at formation grounds may eat as if at a tavern.

Treasury: has been re-worked and is no-longer a drop off point for miners. Instead, it doubles the amount of taxes that are collected.

Units

Runeforge Talents (Infantry)

Headshot (New): provides a way for tunnel scouts to focus down low health enemies.

Executioner's Sentence (New): grants axeguard a way to finish off low health enemies.

Cleave (New): gives axeguards a way to damage and debuff multiple enemies.

One-Handed Axe Specialization (New): gives an offensive buff to an offensive unit (berserkers) as well as a defensive unit (ironguard).

Hack and Slash (New): creatures synergy between attack speed and crit chance for berserkers.

Defensive Parry (New): offers some defensive options for axeguard and longbeard units.

Berserker's Bargain: re-worked to grant crit instead of attack damage. Additionally, it also reduces their training cost.

Expedited Conscription: now also grants a free level.