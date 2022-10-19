 Skip to content

Beneath the Mountain update for 19 October 2022

Patch 1.2.4

Patch 1.2.4

Performance Optimization

  • Significant improvement in framerate due to optimization of floor tiles and building lights. More performance improvements are in development.

Light Changes

  • We've added a mouse light to help you explore in the dark. Additionally, many buildings have had their lights adjusted to improve performance as well as visibility.

Tutorial System

  • The tutorial system is now available. It teaches the basic elements of the game to new players.

Tax System

  • Taxes: are automatically collected every 25 days. Houses and buildings that produce resources contribute to taxes. Buildings that produce more resources generate more tax revenue.

Buildings

  • Treasury: has been re-worked and is no-longer a drop off point for miners. Instead, it doubles the amount of taxes that are collected.

  • Formation Grounds (New): allows you to organize military units easily. Units standing at formation grounds may eat as if at a tavern.

  • Cosmetic Buildings (New): we've added several cosmetic buildings such as the memory stone, ornate brazier, tablet of perseverance, and more.

  • Wooden Lamp Post: gold cost reduced from 25 to 20.

Units

  • Axeguard: has a new model and animations to set it apart from other dwarves.

Runeforge Talents (Infantry)

  • Headshot (New): provides a way for tunnel scouts to focus down low health enemies.

  • Executioner's Sentence (New): grants axeguard a way to finish off low health enemies.

  • Cleave (New): gives axeguards a way to damage and debuff multiple enemies.

  • One-Handed Axe Specialization (New): gives an offensive buff to an offensive unit (berserkers) as well as a defensive unit (ironguard).

  • Hack and Slash (New): creatures synergy between attack speed and crit chance for berserkers.

  • Defensive Parry (New): offers some defensive options for axeguard and longbeard units.

  • Berserker's Bargain: re-worked to grant crit instead of attack damage. Additionally, it also reduces their training cost.

  • Expedited Conscription: now also grants a free level.

  • Trail by Combat & Target Practice: grant 100% bonus experience, up from 50%.

Runeforge Talents (Culture)

  • Shrewd Invesments: now triggers when taxes are collected.

Runeforge Talents (Buildings)

  • Kingdom of Light: now reduces the gold cost of both wood and stone lamp posts as well as making the latter build instantly as well.

Tech

  • Combat Training & Stonecrafting: now only grant a single free level, but the research time has been cut in half.

Greenskins

  • Orc Executioners and Goblin Assassins now prioritize low-health dwarfs.

New Background Art

  • Our artist has delivered amazing new background art for the intro sequence as well as main menu background.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed talents That's the Stuff and Hearty Meals to provide the correct resource production increases.
  • Fixed a bug that caused health bars to flicker briefly when a body was cleaned up.
  • Fixed a bug that caused walk animations to stutter periodically.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the king ability icon to show when the talent was not selected.
  • Fixed missing tooltip info for berserker's trail of strength talent.
  • Fixed an issue with the audio options that prevented full-mute.
  • Fixed king shout buff to provide correct stat buffs.
  • Fixed an issue that let miners sometimes ignore high priority cubes.

