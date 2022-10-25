Halloween with Valand

The island on which the main character ends up is far from being as simple as it seemed at first. In addition to the many barbarians, there is something else. Something mystical and inexplicable.

Exactly once a year, from October 25 to November 1, all living things take on a different look. Barbarians turn from brutal big men into frightening pumpkin-headed people, all nature calms down and awaits developments.

If earlier it was enough for them to plunder your settlement, then during this period they do not need provisions, they only need victims. You must always be on the alert, otherwise your adventure may end in an instant.

In this update, we've spruced up the game a bit with themed decor and the transformation of barbarians into malicious pumpkin-headed vermin.

Sincerely, the Valand team.