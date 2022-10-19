 Skip to content

Dee's Nuts update for 19 October 2022

Small UI/Gameplay Patch

Added a few small things to make the game more controller friendly.
Added a few little gameplay changes.
Screen resolution settings maybe a little wonky, I will fix this if so.

