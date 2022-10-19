Update Notes for Build 10.19.2022

-Patched a corner in the Mine where the player could rapidly trigger the fade system
-Fixed progress-based music playing incorrectly when a save is first loaded
-Fixed some small issues with music in Shrine, Graveyard, and Mine
-Fixed a door in the Mill which had incorrect collision when opened
