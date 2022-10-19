Obsidian Prince updated with Steam Deck aspect ratio fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 9756600 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Obsidian Prince is now properly playable on Steam Deck! No more issues with the UI getting cut off in certain views.

At the same time we've fixed a number of issues with aspect ratios for 21:9 as well as of course 16:10.

A new unique Shield and a new Artifact can now be found while exploring Emalon.

A new quest is available. Help a sad little green guy return joy to the world.

A new treasure dungeon has been added.

Fixed and issue where the Masterworks Brigandine Armor didn't reduce damage correctly.

Fixed and issue where the Notepad & Pen and Mask of Sadness didn't increase ability damage by enough.

Various spelling mistakes have been corrected.