Obsidian Prince update for 19 October 2022

Obsidian Prince updated with Steam Deck aspect ratio fix.

19 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Obsidian Prince is now properly playable on Steam Deck! No more issues with the UI getting cut off in certain views.
At the same time we've fixed a number of issues with aspect ratios for 21:9 as well as of course 16:10.

A new unique Shield and a new Artifact can now be found while exploring Emalon.

A new quest is available. Help a sad little green guy return joy to the world.

A new treasure dungeon has been added.

Fixed and issue where the Masterworks Brigandine Armor didn't reduce damage correctly.

Fixed and issue where the Notepad & Pen and Mask of Sadness didn't increase ability damage by enough.

Various spelling mistakes have been corrected.

