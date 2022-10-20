Halloween in the Bunker!

ATTENTION SOLDIERS!

Halloween comes to the Bunker once more!

The long night is descending upon the battlefield and hundreds of soldiers you’ve put down during your mission to defend the bunker are getting back up to get the revenge!

The WW2: Bunker Simulator Halloween Update is now live!

It's gonna be scary... it's gonna be challenging... and most importantly it's gonna be fun!

Play the game now and see what spookies we prepared for you.

The game balance was tailored for this event to catch a better experience.

What’s new?

*** Boss encounter!

Zombies!

Mummies! (try to find them somewhere...)

Pumpkinheads!

Spiders! (people with arachnophobia please watch out... :-))

Candies

Pumpkin bombs

Scythe

Jumpscares!

Spooky graphical overhaul

Diverse sound effects

Loooong nights and short days**

ARE YOU SCARED NOW?

Help the dead find their way back to their coffins!

All the things you’ll earn during Halloween will stay with you!

If you're weak-hearted or simply want to play the base game, simply uncheck the Halloween box to switch between the Halloween or normal version of the game.

Feel free to join our server: