Unrailed! update for 19 October 2022

Steam Deck Support & the Return of Halloween-Mode!

Heya railroad workers!

Halloween is around the corner and our decorated main menu, as well as our "Spooky" halloween-mode will return 🎃!

Aaaand in other news, Unrailed is now officially Steam Deck verified!

Combining both together, this is what you could look like:

Happy Deck-o-ween!

Changelog 2.0-405ad9df7:

  • Improvement: Spooky-Mode now available in local or (online) Time-Lobby and the menu is halloween themed
  • Improvement: General performance improvements (shader improvements, map-gen is more efficient, lag-spikes should be reduced). Especially for low-end devices should profit.
  • Improvement: Many sound bug fixes and improvements (thanks to @MtildeMusic & @felixbarbarino for going through all the sounds again)
  • Improvement: Signed executable to lower false positive virus alerts (Windows only)
  • Improvement: Game adapts to the Steam Deck: Higher UI font-size and hides keyboard UI elements until a keyboard button is pressed
  • Improvement: Old crashdumps are automatically removed on startup
  • Improvement: experimental-fna3 updated to FNA version 22.0.7 (containing all their bug fixes and improvements, especially related to D3D11, Vulkan support and much more, also containing a newer SDL version)
  • Improvement: Added VC++ 2013 redistributable to mitigate startup errors when not having it installed (Windows only)
  • Crash fix: "Yeti-Bug". Killing Yetis and Snowmen could lead to crashes (when new and old versions were playing together (eg PC & Console cross-plays))
  • Crash fix: Crashes related to the Highscore menu
  • Bug Fix: Negative time in Time Mode was not synced and not visible in the replay
  • Change: Bot now suggests to join our Discord after pressing "Start Game"
  • Change: Non-modifiable controls in the "manage controller" menu are shown at the bottom (eg menu controls)
  • Change: MacOS & Linux builds updated to FNA 22.0.7 (for windows, use the experimental-fna3d branch)

