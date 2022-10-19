Steam Deck Support & the Return of Halloween-Mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 9756303 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 18:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Heya railroad workers!

Halloween is around the corner and our decorated main menu, as well as our "Spooky" halloween-mode will return 🎃!

Aaaand in other news, Unrailed is now officially Steam Deck verified!

Combining both together, this is what you could look like:

Happy Deck-o-ween!

