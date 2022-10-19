Something new in the final ending... and a present! (Update 19 October 2022)

We have added some new graphics to the final ending. And, important for vivid players who like to try all routes: after completing the game, every time you start Chapter 15, you have now the choice to replay one of the routes you had previously completed or simply proceed with the game. This means, you won't have to worry anymore about finishing the game: you can always replay old endings.

Besides that I have fixed a number of bugs – graphics, language, sound etc.

And something else: the plans for our next game will be announced very soon. If you want to know more, then subscribe on our mailing list: [tinyurl.com/TheLastSecret](tinyurl.com/TheLastSecret) – and get a present!