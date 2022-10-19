 Skip to content

Trash Horror Collection 2 update for 19 October 2022

Poop Killer 5 added to collection!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Poop Killer 5" is the sequel to the stinkiest and deadliest killer... The Poop Killer Returns...

With a different construction from the previous ones, Leaving the gameplay more dynamic.

SYNOPSIS:

Mike and his friends, Mia, Samantha, and Josh, rent a cabin to stay during their college summer break. Their plan was to have fun and isolate themselves from the city... But one shit in the toilet will make their lives hell...

The game was added in the "Choose Game" section leaving the collection with 11 games + 2 bonus games.

