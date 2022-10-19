Poop Killer 5 added to collection!

Share · View all patches · Build 9756222 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 18:39:22 UTC by Wendy

"Poop Killer 5" is the sequel to the stinkiest and deadliest killer... The Poop Killer Returns...

With a different construction from the previous ones, Leaving the gameplay more dynamic.

SYNOPSIS:

Mike and his friends, Mia, Samantha, and Josh, rent a cabin to stay during their college summer break. Their plan was to have fun and isolate themselves from the city... But one shit in the toilet will make their lives hell...

The game was added in the "Choose Game" section leaving the collection with 11 games + 2 bonus games.