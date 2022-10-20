1.3.0.0 IS ALIVE!! Magic Twins Update Summoned!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9756164 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

Abra and Cadabra unleashed Colormageddon and we are still working to improve the experience for all Magic Twins players (we love you!).

Many of the improvements in this patch come from your comments and impressions. Therefore, we want to thank you for helping us to make Magic Twins an even better game. You’re the best!

Oh, and two more language.

For more details, please find attached the patch notes!

Cheers!

1.3.0.0. Patch Notes

Reworked and improved game feel for our aweasome endless mode with new missions by time.

Added RUSSIAN and JAPANES languages.

NOW! Shared mind mode is unlocked when you complete the "special level" of these zone. In single player, the IA is most deficient than normal.

Balanced witch AI for Single Player Mode. Now your CPU witch will be smarter and defend its side of the scenario more effectively!

Several balancing fixes on several rituals (thanks a lot for your feedback!).

We love you!!