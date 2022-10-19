Halloween Content (Update 0.8.14)

To celebrate the spooky season, we added Halloween-themed content into Countess in Crimson. Jack-o'-lanterns will now appear in Inn and Library and activating them will unlock Halloween-themed pictures and dialogue skins for Irina and Aliyah respectively.

Please be aware that Unlocking the event will require starting a new game and the Jack-o'-lanterns won't be visible upon loading an existing game.

More skins will be added in future Halloween events and eventually there will be one for each love interest.

Happy Halloween!