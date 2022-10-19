Halloween Content (Update 0.8.14)

To celebrate the spooky season, we added Halloween-themed content into Countess in Crimson. Jack-o'-lanterns will now appear in Inn and Library and activating them will unlock Halloween-themed pictures and dialogue skins for Irina and Aliyah respectively.
Please be aware that Unlocking the event will require starting a new game and the Jack-o'-lanterns won't be visible upon loading an existing game.
More skins will be added in future Halloween events and eventually there will be one for each love interest.
Happy Halloween!
Changed files in this update