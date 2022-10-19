Beta updated to V3.33

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added:

Witchery can now be edited in edit mode.

Fixed:

When battling a monster created from Table F, rolls 6 - 10, the Surprise ability added by Table F would be lost if the monster escaped and the game was saved and restored and there were multiple monsters in the same area.

During The Dragon Armour, if the game was saved and restored while fighting the Tentacle Monster (paragraph 44) and the adventurer escapes, the setting that enforces not adding the monster to the combat sheet was not being preserved.

Edit item was not enabling the OK button for armour-only equipment slots.

Various corrections dealing with Witchery display.

Witchery formulas were being reset at the end of the quest.