Patch 1.1.0

Changes:

Added glow effect to things that should probably glow

Added bad luck protection for pots

Child owl is less likely to spawn

Visual update to the Celestium

Pots should now be more consistent with drops

Reduced tick rate of Ice Patches dropped from Trail of Frost

Increased tick rate of Magma Patches dropped from Molten Arrow

Fixed a bug that would cause the music to stop playing when using portals in the Celestium

Fixed a bug that would cause the owl to not add enough feathers to the dungeon to complete