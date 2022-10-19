 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Letux Game update for 19 October 2022

Patch 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9755469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added glow effect to things that should probably glow

  • Added bad luck protection for pots

  • Child owl is less likely to spawn

  • Visual update to the Celestium

  • Pots should now be more consistent with drops

  • Reduced tick rate of Ice Patches dropped from Trail of Frost

  • Increased tick rate of Magma Patches dropped from Molten Arrow

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the music to stop playing when using portals in the Celestium

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the owl to not add enough feathers to the dungeon to complete

  • Fixed other bugs and issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1971381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link