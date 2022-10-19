Patch 1.1.0

Changes:
Added glow effect to things that should probably glow
Added bad luck protection for pots
Child owl is less likely to spawn
Visual update to the Celestium
Pots should now be more consistent with drops
Reduced tick rate of Ice Patches dropped from Trail of Frost
Increased tick rate of Magma Patches dropped from Molten Arrow
Fixed a bug that would cause the music to stop playing when using portals in the Celestium
Fixed a bug that would cause the owl to not add enough feathers to the dungeon to complete
Fixed other bugs and issues.
Changed files in this update