West Hunt Update V0.7 (Q2-1)

Howdy,
We are thrilled to announce those major updates.
Balancing:
- Npcs behavior is more random, especially on mission spots.
- Outlaw now starts moving before Sheriff/ Freeztime update.
New outlaw roles:
- Shape shifter: Change your look and confuse the sheriff.
- Teleporter: Teleport to specific area in one blink.
Runner : Run Run Run.
Sheriff ping system
Aim and ping on certain areas, Ping on suspects and tell your teammate
Punish leavers
Anyone who leaves an already-started game will be denied from joining the queue for 1min, the punishment will be longer if he keeps doing the same fault.
New Items
- Added new Halloween Sheriff skins with special taunt/win sounds.
- New distraction sounds and titles.
- New Halloween DLC items -Available on 25-10.
+Many bug and glitch fixes
We are planning another major update before the end of the year, the game will keep improving to V1.0.
See you in town cowboys ;)
Changed files in this update