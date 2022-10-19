 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

West Hunt update for 19 October 2022

West Hunt Update V0.7 (Q2-1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9755438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy,

We are thrilled to announce those major updates.

Balancing:
  • Npcs behavior is more random, especially on mission spots.
  • Outlaw now starts moving before Sheriff/ Freeztime update.
New outlaw roles:
  • Shape shifter: Change your look and confuse the sheriff.
  • Teleporter: Teleport to specific area in one blink.
    Runner : Run Run Run.


Sheriff ping system

Aim and ping on certain areas, Ping on suspects and tell your teammate

Punish leavers

Anyone who leaves an already-started game will be denied from joining the queue for 1min, the punishment will be longer if he keeps doing the same fault.

New Items
  • Added new Halloween Sheriff skins with special taunt/win sounds.
  • New distraction sounds and titles.
  • New Halloween DLC items -Available on 25-10.

+Many bug and glitch fixes

We are planning another major update before the end of the year, the game will keep improving to V1.0.

See you in town cowboys ;)

Changed files in this update

West Hunt Content Depot 1570331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link