West Hunt Update V0.7 (Q2-1)

Build 9755438 · Last edited 19 October 2022

Howdy,

We are thrilled to announce those major updates.

Balancing:

Npcs behavior is more random, especially on mission spots.

Outlaw now starts moving before Sheriff/ Freeztime update.

New outlaw roles:

Shape shifter : Change your look and confuse the sheriff.

: Change your look and confuse the sheriff. Teleporter: Teleport to specific area in one blink.

Runner : Run Run Run.





Sheriff ping system

Aim and ping on certain areas, Ping on suspects and tell your teammate

Punish leavers

Anyone who leaves an already-started game will be denied from joining the queue for 1min, the punishment will be longer if he keeps doing the same fault.

New Items

Added new Halloween Sheriff skins with special taunt/win sounds.

New distraction sounds and titles.

New Halloween DLC items -Available on 25-10.

+Many bug and glitch fixes

We are planning another major update before the end of the year, the game will keep improving to V1.0.

See you in town cowboys ;)