-A new permanent bonus level is available for Halloween
-1 environment, 3 enemies and a boss have been added
-An interface bug related to the damage received has been fixed
-A crash related to the final boss has been fixed
-Humanoid replicators inflict more damage and attack more often
-Minor bug fix
CARNAGE OFFERING update for 19 October 2022
Carnage Offering Update 18 is available: New Halloween Level
