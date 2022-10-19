 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 19 October 2022

Carnage Offering Update 18 is available: New Halloween Level

Share · View all patches · Build 9755436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A new permanent bonus level is available for Halloween
-1 environment, 3 enemies and a boss have been added
-An interface bug related to the damage received has been fixed
-A crash related to the final boss has been fixed
-Humanoid replicators inflict more damage and attack more often
-Minor bug fix

