Steam Beta Test Details Guide

Hello, Descendants!

We are very pleased to introduce The First Descendant for the first time through the Steam Beta Test.

Prior to the test, we will guide you through the details of the Steam Beta Test.

■ Steam Beta Test time by location

Please check your location’s beginning and end time of the test.



■ PC Minimum/Recommended Requirements

Please check the PC Minimum/Recommended Requirements to run the test smoothly.



■ Steam Beta Test Contents

A total of 10 characters (Descendants) are playable. [Character (Descendant) Introduction Link]

[table]

[tr]

[th]Character (Descendant)[/th]

[th]Trait[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Lepic[/td]

[td]An AoE dealer who uses grenades with various effects to subdue multiple enemies[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Ajax[/td]

[td]A tank dealer who creates synergy based on his high survivability[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Viessa[/td]

[td]A debuffer controlling frost which restricts the enemy’s action[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Bunny[/td]

[td]A nuker who uses electricity to attack and has incredibly fast leg[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Jayber[/td]

[td]A utility dealer who summons turrets that has various effects, such as attacking and healing[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Sharen[/td]

[td]A close-range dealer who camouflages herself to freely set her distance from the enemy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Gley[/td]

[td]A utility dealer who eliminates enemies to obtain life spheres which heal himself or enhance the attack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Blair[/td]

[td]A DoT dealer who blasts and absorbs fire to gain energy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Freyna[/td]

[td]A DoT dealer who uses poison like a plague to slowly and surely defeat the enemy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Ultimate Lepic[/td]

[td]An AoE dealer who sends forth frost to deal damage[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

- You can enjoy a variety of battles in a total of three fields.

ㆍ Kingston: Once the most prosperous city in Ingris which is located closest to Albion

ㆍ Albani Mountains: The mountainous area west of Albion

ㆍ Red Desert: The desert that lies beyond the Albani mountains

- A total of 8 Void Intercept Battles (raids) allow you to experience a strategic gameplay.

ㆍ Enjoy the Void Intercept Battle, a raid content featuring Colossuses such as Executioner, Devourer, StunningBeauty, and GraveWalker, each of which requires unique gimmicks and combat methods.

FAQ

What languages does it support?

The Steam Beta Test supports English spoken language and supports subtitles and UI in English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), and Korean. As there may be language-related errors during this Beta Test period, we look forward to receiving your feedback. Please feel free to give us feedback on the translation so that we can improve the translation with higher quality in diverse ways before the launch. When will I know if I’ve been chosen as a tester?

Steam will send you an e-mail regarding the result of the tester recruitment close to when the testing will begin. Can we play the game on console devices?

Unfortunately, the upcoming Steam Beta Test cannot be played on PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam Deck. A lot of Descendants wanted it to be available on console devices too as much as we did. We focused on improving the quality and volume of the test build for better experience, therefore the beta test will not be available on console devices. We’d like to ask for your understanding. However, we are planning to launch the official service on all platforms in line with our trailer (Steam, XBO, XSX, PS4, and PS5), so please look forward to the official game launch. What happens to the game data from the Steam Beta Test period?

Any game data gathered during the Beta Test will be initialized. How do I report bugs?

You can submit them by visiting to the official website > Customer Support > FAQ (Only English)

[Link]

Thank you.