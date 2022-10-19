 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 19 October 2022

Update 0.5.1.1 Hotfix

v0.5.1.1

Bug Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Disabled prototype character skills still in development
    • Fixed missing skill upgrade descriptions in flyout menu

  • UI

    • Fixed an issue causing a permanent black screen while attempting to abort mission from the pause menu. This occurred on sub-levels of campaign planets

  • Lockjaw Mining Floor

    • When engaging the damaged Warden the door now locks behind the player as intended

  • Genesis II Station

    • Solved a bug causing a strange shadow to appear on the floor of the Archives

  • Titus

    • Corrected a potentially game-breaking issue where the drill at Site Five near the southwest corner of the map required zero batteries to restart but still removed one from the player’s inventory; this could ultimately prevent the player from ever reaching the boss

  • Oterion Lost City

    • Updated collision by the elevator at the end of the level
    • Fixed floating art near the stairs leading from the swamp into the ruined city

  • Oterion Ruined Sanctum

    • Optimized lighting in the Antechamber which should slightly boost framerate in the early part of the level

    • Hopefully completely solved the unintended enemy overleveling issue:

      • Some enemies in the Combat Path have been allowed to overlevel slightly, especially at higher difficulties and for high level players
      • The miniboss encounter has only had its leveling math error corrected as it needs to remain a major threat, but underleveled players should now have a much better chance here on easy and normal difficulty settings
    • Added collision by the elevator at the beginning of the level to prevent the player falling out of the level bounds

    • Improved the return elevator rides and transfers for the Inner Court trial paths

    • Slightly updated level art by the final return elevator on the Combat Path to better guide players

    • Adjusted the starting position for a waterfall at the end of the Combat Path

    • Expanded the fungal infection in the Combat Path large switch room

    • Fixed minor Halloween art errors throughout the level

  • Oterion Guardian Sanctum

    • Updated collision in two areas on the edge of the level where players could fall out of the level bounds
    • Fixed a collision bug where players could walk in the air over a broken floor at the edge of the level
    • Updated art in both the boss arena and the lower chamber

