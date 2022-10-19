Update 0.5.1.1 Hotfix

v0.5.1.1
Bug Fixes
-
Gameplay
- Disabled prototype character skills still in development
- Fixed missing skill upgrade descriptions in flyout menu
-
UI
- Fixed an issue causing a permanent black screen while attempting to abort mission from the pause menu. This occurred on sub-levels of campaign planets
-
Lockjaw Mining Floor
- When engaging the damaged Warden the door now locks behind the player as intended
-
Genesis II Station
- Solved a bug causing a strange shadow to appear on the floor of the Archives
-
Titus
- Corrected a potentially game-breaking issue where the drill at Site Five near the southwest corner of the map required zero batteries to restart but still removed one from the player’s inventory; this could ultimately prevent the player from ever reaching the boss
-
Oterion Lost City
- Updated collision by the elevator at the end of the level
- Fixed floating art near the stairs leading from the swamp into the ruined city
-
Oterion Ruined Sanctum
-
Optimized lighting in the Antechamber which should slightly boost framerate in the early part of the level
-
Hopefully completely solved the unintended enemy overleveling issue:
- Some enemies in the Combat Path have been allowed to overlevel slightly, especially at higher difficulties and for high level players
- The miniboss encounter has only had its leveling math error corrected as it needs to remain a major threat, but underleveled players should now have a much better chance here on easy and normal difficulty settings
- Join the Discord to discuss these and other balance adjustments
-
Added collision by the elevator at the beginning of the level to prevent the player falling out of the level bounds
-
Improved the return elevator rides and transfers for the Inner Court trial paths
-
Slightly updated level art by the final return elevator on the Combat Path to better guide players
-
Adjusted the starting position for a waterfall at the end of the Combat Path
-
Expanded the fungal infection in the Combat Path large switch room
-
Fixed minor Halloween art errors throughout the level
-
-
Oterion Guardian Sanctum
- Updated collision in two areas on the edge of the level where players could fall out of the level bounds
- Fixed a collision bug where players could walk in the air over a broken floor at the edge of the level
- Updated art in both the boss arena and the lower chamber
