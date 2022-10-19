Update 0.5.1.1 Hotfix

Oterion Ruined Sanctum

Optimized lighting in the Antechamber which should slightly boost framerate in the early part of the level

Hopefully completely solved the unintended enemy overleveling issue: Some enemies in the Combat Path have been allowed to overlevel slightly, especially at higher difficulties and for high level players

The miniboss encounter has only had its leveling math error corrected as it needs to remain a major threat, but underleveled players should now have a much better chance here on easy and normal difficulty settings

Join the Discord to discuss these and other balance adjustments

Added collision by the elevator at the beginning of the level to prevent the player falling out of the level bounds

Improved the return elevator rides and transfers for the Inner Court trial paths

Slightly updated level art by the final return elevator on the Combat Path to better guide players

Adjusted the starting position for a waterfall at the end of the Combat Path

Expanded the fungal infection in the Combat Path large switch room