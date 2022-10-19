 Skip to content

Forward: Escape the Fold update for 19 October 2022

Update 1.2.0 - Ultimate Edition now LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 9755354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since the game got updated - the waiting ends NOW!

This update brings all the content I really wanted to bring the game and that I couldn't include earlier. Without further ado, here are the update notes:

  • 1 NEW Character with 3 unique powers
  • 14 NEW items
  • 3 NEW Challenges
  • 1 NEW Status Recovery
  • Some NEW secrets (I hope you find it!)
  • a LOT of balancing from characters to items and powers

This update signals the ultimate version of the game - meaning, I believe I have built the game I wanted to make and will be creating very little new content from this point onwards. I will happily fix the game if needed but will be focusing my attention on my next game!

In addition, as I discussed on DIscord, in the near future there will be a mobile port of the game! Keep your eyes peeled for that :)

Thank you to everyone who played the game and it was a brilliant adventure!

Changed files in this update

Forward: Escape the Abyss Content Depot 1766391
  • Loading history…
Forward: Escape the Fold Depot Macos Depot 1766392
  • Loading history…
