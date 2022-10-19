Update 1.2.0 - Ultimate Edition now LIVE

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since the game got updated - the waiting ends NOW!

This update brings all the content I really wanted to bring the game and that I couldn't include earlier. Without further ado, here are the update notes:

1 NEW Character with 3 unique powers

14 NEW items

3 NEW Challenges

1 NEW Status Recovery

Some NEW secrets (I hope you find it!)

a LOT of balancing from characters to items and powers

This update signals the ultimate version of the game - meaning, I believe I have built the game I wanted to make and will be creating very little new content from this point onwards. I will happily fix the game if needed but will be focusing my attention on my next game!

In addition, as I discussed on DIscord, in the near future there will be a mobile port of the game! Keep your eyes peeled for that :)

Thank you to everyone who played the game and it was a brilliant adventure!