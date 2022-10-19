Road to v1.0: Day 13

We're almost there! One last small update before v1.0 release day, with the new skin for Concetta Caciotta!



We have changed the Save Data system several times during development: VS seems to be very portable so people have been playing it on multiple devices, which is a situation that my initial naive approach to save data wasn't ready to handle.

If you want to be ready for v1.0, I'd suggest to launch the game right now, as it will already take care of migrating your save data to the latest version. If there are problems, please use Lucy's guide to save data recovery: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2847140637

If that's not enough, please drop us an email at support@poncle.net and we'll do our best.

I know the importance of preserving save data: my 100 hours Pokemon Blue save file has been overwritten by a friend 24 years ago. As you can see, I'm totally over it.

Yes, yes, there's another music track as usual, Side B of the Boss Rash!



Previous days:

Day 1: new relic Seventh Trumpet

Day 2: new skin Mask of the Red Death

Day 3: new Side B music Libro Inferno

Day 4: new skin Pugnala Provola

Day 5: UI improvements

Day 6: new Side B music Barely Staying Alive

Day 7: Vampire Survivors Original Soundtrack

Day 8: new relic Gracia's Mirror

Day 9: new skin Giovanna Grana

Day 10: new sound option Blast Processing

Day 11: new weapon Greatest Jubilee

Day 12: new skin Poppea Pecorina