Road to v1.0: Day 13

We're almost there! One last small update before v1.0 release day, with the new skin for Concetta Caciotta!
We have changed the Save Data system several times during development: VS seems to be very portable so people have been playing it on multiple devices, which is a situation that my initial naive approach to save data wasn't ready to handle.
If you want to be ready for v1.0, I'd suggest to launch the game right now, as it will already take care of migrating your save data to the latest version. If there are problems, please use Lucy's guide to save data recovery: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2847140637
If that's not enough, please drop us an email at support@poncle.net and we'll do our best.
I know the importance of preserving save data: my 100 hours Pokemon Blue save file has been overwritten by a friend 24 years ago. As you can see, I'm totally over it.
Yes, yes, there's another music track as usual, Side B of the Boss Rash!
Previous days:
Day 1: new relic Seventh Trumpet
Day 2: new skin Mask of the Red Death
Day 3: new Side B music Libro Inferno
Day 4: new skin Pugnala Provola
Day 5: UI improvements
Day 6: new Side B music Barely Staying Alive
Day 7: Vampire Survivors Original Soundtrack
Day 8: new relic Gracia's Mirror
Day 9: new skin Giovanna Grana
Day 10: new sound option Blast Processing
Day 11: new weapon Greatest Jubilee
Day 12: new skin Poppea Pecorina
