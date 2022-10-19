Update v1.135

v1.135

Fixed an issue with enchant sorting.

Fixed an issue with lightning enchants using incorrect sprite.

Updated campfire visuals

Fixed delayed crate opening.

Fixed an issue which caused specific enemies to get stuck.

Added third tier to running.

Added horse tree breaking on travel run.

Added tree fall sound.

Adjusted item drops levels for chests, crates, weapon pedestal, quest rewards.

Added additional animations to wizard boss.