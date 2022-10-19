Version 0.5 Update Notes

News

Updates have been made to all the Investigation & Elimination levels. Some were completely redone, while others were polished.

Gameplay Changes

The investigation & Elimination levels start has been updated. Now players will start inside a truck. When ready a player must go to the door and interact with it. Once complete the game mode functions the same as before. This addition was created to prevent being attacked right as spawned in.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bugs related to enemy pathfinding

Tweaks

Bosses and enemies received small tweaks to speed and damage output

Notes

The next update will change some elements of the Investigation & Elimination but retain the same goal.

A new store system will be added, and XP will be removed and replaced with cash. Killing enemies, completing tasks, and completing the mission will yield cash. Cash will be used to upgrade gear, get new gear, and unlock perks. Some items will be one-time use, while others are permanent.

Thanks for playing, please provide as much feedback both good and bad it will help further develop the game.