Hey everyone, just released an update to 1.0.3 that addresses the following:

Fixed an issue that was preventing save games from being loaded or deleted within the Load Game UI if using a non-English language

When saves are deleted, ToolTipData will be updated to reflect the removal of the corresponding save data to prevent bloating of the ToolTipData over time

Sorry for any inconvenience, and we'll be on the lookout for more feedback. Cheers!

-The Eek! Team