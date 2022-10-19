Patch #2: Patch-Notes

- The controller layout for the saucer has now correct information
- Fixed issues when the second player joins whilst the first player is in the saucer
- Fixed that the mission “Space 1969” could not be finished when the player respawned during the last objective
- Fixed Natalya’s NPC behavior during “You Only Live 137 Times” mission
- Fixed multiple collision issues in Takoshima
- Fixed the low height limit for the Saucer in Solaris
- Fixed collisions on the moon rovers
- Fixed the camera posts disappearing in “On Natalya’s Secret Service”
- Fixed crashes about the Photo Mode
- Fixed the Blisk mutants getting stuck outside the gameplay area during the mission “Le Femme Natalya”
- Fixed unwanted controller feedback when using PK slam on NPC’s
- Fixed some issues with the traffic system
- Bodysnatch and Bodysnatch cancel is now again triggered with the same key (default: F)
- Added some more keybinding options:
Cloak
Dismiss Tutorial
Expand Tutorial
Open Map
Player Facing Cheats
Issues still being investigated:
On PC, certain rare Nvidia hardware/software configurations may experience a persistent issue causing the game to crash: We are currently investigating this with Nvidia.
Thanks for your continued support!
