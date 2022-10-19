Patch #2: Patch-Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9755041 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 15:13:15 UTC by Wendy

The controller layout for the saucer has now correct information

Fixed issues when the second player joins whilst the first player is in the saucer

Fixed that the mission “Space 1969” could not be finished when the player respawned during the last objective

Fixed Natalya’s NPC behavior during “You Only Live 137 Times” mission

Fixed multiple collision issues in Takoshima

Fixed the low height limit for the Saucer in Solaris

Fixed collisions on the moon rovers

Fixed the camera posts disappearing in “On Natalya’s Secret Service”

Fixed crashes about the Photo Mode

Fixed the Blisk mutants getting stuck outside the gameplay area during the mission “Le Femme Natalya”

Fixed unwanted controller feedback when using PK slam on NPC’s

Fixed some issues with the traffic system

Bodysnatch and Bodysnatch cancel is now again triggered with the same key (default: F)

Added some more keybinding options:

Cloak

Dismiss Tutorial

Expand Tutorial

Open Map

Player Facing Cheats

Issues still being investigated:

On PC, certain rare Nvidia hardware/software configurations may experience a persistent issue causing the game to crash: We are currently investigating this with Nvidia.

Thanks for your continued support!