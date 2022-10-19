 Skip to content

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 19 October 2022

Patch #2: Patch-Notes

Patch #2: Patch-Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The controller layout for the saucer has now correct information
  • Fixed issues when the second player joins whilst the first player is in the saucer
  • Fixed that the mission “Space 1969” could not be finished when the player respawned during the last objective
  • Fixed Natalya’s NPC behavior during “You Only Live 137 Times” mission
  • Fixed multiple collision issues in Takoshima
  • Fixed the low height limit for the Saucer in Solaris
  • Fixed collisions on the moon rovers
  • Fixed the camera posts disappearing in “On Natalya’s Secret Service”
  • Fixed crashes about the Photo Mode
  • Fixed the Blisk mutants getting stuck outside the gameplay area during the mission “Le Femme Natalya”
  • Fixed unwanted controller feedback when using PK slam on NPC’s
  • Fixed some issues with the traffic system
  • Bodysnatch and Bodysnatch cancel is now again triggered with the same key (default: F)
  • Added some more keybinding options:
    Cloak
    Dismiss Tutorial
    Expand Tutorial
    Open Map
    Player Facing Cheats

Issues still being investigated:
On PC, certain rare Nvidia hardware/software configurations may experience a persistent issue causing the game to crash: We are currently investigating this with Nvidia.

Thanks for your continued support!

