Update, Version 20221019

English

[Site Demeter]Added a video record (cut scene) in the research sector which may fill in the story about why there are pumpkin men in this area.

[Site Demeter]Added the transcripts of the video record.

[Gallery of Memories]Added the selection of Foundation.

[Gallery of Memories]Added the cut scene of Incident UPEI0633-2022-A

简体中文

【德米特基地】在研究区域加入了一段录像记录（过场动画）可能可以在故事上说明为什么这里有南瓜人。

【德米特基地】加入了录像记录的文字转录文本。

【记忆的画廊】加入了基金会的选项。

【记忆的画廊】加入了事故UPEI0633-2022-A的动画。