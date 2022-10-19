English
[Site Demeter]Added a video record (cut scene) in the research sector which may fill in the story about why there are pumpkin men in this area.
[Site Demeter]Added the transcripts of the video record.
[Gallery of Memories]Added the selection of Foundation.
[Gallery of Memories]Added the cut scene of Incident UPEI0633-2022-A
简体中文
【德米特基地】在研究区域加入了一段录像记录（过场动画）可能可以在故事上说明为什么这里有南瓜人。
【德米特基地】加入了录像记录的文字转录文本。
【记忆的画廊】加入了基金会的选项。
【记忆的画廊】加入了事故UPEI0633-2022-A的动画。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 19 October 2022
Update, Version 20221019
English
