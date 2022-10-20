Galactic Seasons 3: “Luck of the Draw”

The third season of Galactic Seasons begins now! Like the previous editions, players will be able to progress through two different tracks: the Free Reward track or the Subscriber Reward track. Subscribers will have access to both tracks as they progress through the Season. Players can progress through these reward tracks by completing Daily and Weekly Season Objectives.

Compared to the previous seasons, a few changes have been implemented. First, the number of Tech Fragments available on the Free Reward track has been increased to 3500 Tech Fragments. Additionally, we’ve rebalanced the Cartel Coins granted through the track. Specifically, players will now receive 2,000 Cartel Coins (half of the amount available in previous seasons) AND 8 Classic Cartel Crates and 5 Ultimate Cartel Packs. The combined value of these rewards will be comparable to the previous seasons’ potential rewards of 4,000 Cartel Coins. As a reminder, the packs and crates themselves will be Legacy Bound and not tradeable on the GTN; however, all of the contents ARE tradeable, giving you greater flexibility over the rewards you receive!

In addition to the changes listed above, we’ve also added new creature and vehicle mounts, weapons and armor sets, and decorations in the Season rewards. More information about those rewards can be found in the Seasonal Rewards section.

During the “Luck of the Draw” season, players can obtain a new companion, PH4-LNX (or “Fay”), a Croupier Droid. This droid, designed for strategic analysis and tactical planning in complex battlefield scenarios, was “acquired” by a galactic high-roller obsessed with competitive gaming. After sweeping all of the gaming tournaments from Nar Shaddaa to Coruscant, this droid is now looking to buy her way out of servitude. Will you bet on her success?

Reputation track: Gambling Authority and Management Entity (G.A.M.E.)

We’ve introduced a new reputation track with the third season! Players will progress through the Gambling Authority and Management Entity (G.A.M.E.) reputation track by gathering G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules, which are obtainable by completing Season Objectives, group content, and defeating enemies around the galaxy.

Players who wish to increase their chances of receiving G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules from defeated enemies can turn in Jawa Junk to an Informative Jawa in the Cartel Bazaar on the Imperial and Republic Fleets. Doing so will earn players a temporary bonus to all G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules drop rates from defeated enemies.

To give players the opportunity to unlock all of the Reputation track Achievements, this new reputation track is now tied to the Companion instead of the Season, allowing players to progress through the Reputation track, even after the end of the season. Players who complete the Reputation track while the Season is active will unlock a special Achievement!

Seasonal Rewards

New rewards, inspired by this new Season, have been added, including new vehicle and creature mounts, weapons, and Stronghold decorations. Here is the list of rewards available to all players, regardless of their status.

[table]

[tr][td]New Companion: PH4-LNX, the Croupier Droid[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Unmodified Customization (Green)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Exclusive gifts for PH4-LNX (Granting up to Rank 18 Influence in total)[[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]A unique Czerka Special Weapon set inspired by Galactic Gaming[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Classic Cartel Weapon Crates - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Classic Cartel Armor Crates - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Classic Cartel Mount Crates - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Weapon Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Armor Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Mount Crates - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Classic Cartel Decoration Crates - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Classic Cartel Decoration Crates - Gold Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Iokath Crystal Power Converter Decorations[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 G.A.M.E. Security Officer and 10 G.A.M.E. Authorized Pit Boss NPC Decorations[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Legacy Title: Friend of Droids[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Stronghold Label: Game Room[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5 Galactic Season Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3500 Tech Fragments[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]100 Medals of Commendation[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Legendary Embers[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5 Iokath Recombinators[/td][/tr]

[/table]



(PH4-LNX / PH4-LNX Unmodified Customization (Green).)



(Unique Czerka Special Weapon Set (from left to right and top to bottom): Czerka Special Blaster, Czerka Special Blaster Rifle, Czerka Special Assault Cannon, Czerka Special Sniper Rifle, Czerka Special Dualsaber, and Czerka Special Lightsaber.)



(G.A.M.E. Security Officer and G.A.M.E. Authorized Pit Boss decorations.)

The following rewards will only be available through the Subscriber rewards track:

[table]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Companion Gifts (granting up to Rank 50 Influence)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2 Czerka Corporation Compendiums, instantly raising PH4-LNX’s Influence to Rank 50[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]“By Our Authority” and “Casino’s Bane” (Unique PH4-LNX Equipment Set)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX’s Specialist Customization (Gray)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX’s Jeweled Unmodified (Green) and Jeweled Specialist Companion Customizations (Grey)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]G.A.M.E. Security Armor Set[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]G.A.M.E. Pit Boss Armor Set[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Complete Seasonal Weapon Set: Endgame, Redemption, Double Down, Jackpot, Wild Card, and Advantage[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Prinawe Custom Mount[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Super Prinawe Custom Mount[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Vicious Rodir and Violent Rodir Mounts[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Iokath Large Console Decorations[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Iokath Holder Claw Decorations[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Iokath Power Generator Decorations[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Stronghold Label: VIP Lounge[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Legacy Title: Worthy Employer[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Dark Green and Deep Brown Dyes[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Dark Gray and Pale Yellow Dyes[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Light Yellow and Deep Yellow Dyes[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]100 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10 Galactic Season Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2000 Cartel Coins (in total)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5 Ultimate Cartel Packs - Legacy Bound[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Weapon Crate - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Armor Crate - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Decoration Crate - Bronze Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Weapon Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Armor Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Mount Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Decoration Crate - Silver Quality[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]1 Classic Cartel Decoration Crate - Gold Quality[/td][/tr]

[/table]



(PH4-LNX’s weapon “By Our Authority”.)



(From left to right: PH4-LNX Specialist Customization (Gray), PH4-LNX Jeweled Unmodified Customization (Green), and PH4-LNX Jeweled Specialist Customization (Gray).)



(G.A.M.E. Security Armor Set and G.A.M.E. Pit Boss Armor Set.)



(Complete Seasonal Weapon Set (From left to right and top to bottom): Redemption, Jackpot, Endgame, Wild Card, Advantage, and Double Down.)



(Prinawe Custom Mount.)



(Super Prinawe Custom Mount.)



(Vicious Rodir and Violent Rodir Mounts.)



(From left to right and top to bottom: Iokath Power Generator, Iokath Large Console, Iokath Crystal Power Converter, and Iokath Holder Claw decorations.)



(From left to right: Dark Green and Deep Brown Dye, Dark Gray and Pale Yellow Dye, and Light Yellow and Deep Yellow Dye.)

Galactic Seasons vendors

Our Galactic Seasons vendors will also be back for this new Season. Players can purchase previously available Subscriber and limited-time rewards from Jaleit Nall, the Classic and Non-Seasonal Rewards vendor. Ki’at Thavo, the Seasonal Rewards vendor, will have an updated inventory with new Season 3 rewards.

New Jaleit Nall rewards

Similar to the previous season, Jaleit Nall’s inventory will rotate based on a rotation schedule described in the following forum post. For this new season, we’ve added the Voracious Rodir Mount to the Group B and D for 3 Galactic Season Tokens. Each group rotation will be active for 1 week then cycle out for 3 weeks. Inventory will be changed during our weekly reset at 12:00 AM GMT.

[table]

[tr][th]Item name[/th][th]Cost[/th][th]Rotation Group[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Voracious Rodir[/td][td]3 Galactic Season Tokens[/td][td]B and D[/td][/tr]

[/table]



(Voracious Rodir Mount.)

New Ki’at Thavo Rewards

The following items will be available for Free-to-Play or Preferred players immediately.

[table]

[tr][th]Item Name[/th][th]Cost[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]G.A.M.E. Security Armor Set[/td][td]5 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Vicious Rodir[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Violent Rodir[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Prinawe Custom[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Credit Manipulation Disks[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Unmodified Customization (Green)[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Specialist Customization (Gray)[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Jeweled Unmodified Customization (Green)[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]PH4-LNX Jeweled Specialist Customization (Gray)[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Here is the list of all the items all players can immediately purchase from Ki’at Thavo.

[table]

[tr][th]Item Name[/th][th]Cost[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Vigorous Rodir[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Arid Teithek[/td][td]4 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Albino Teithek[/td][td]4 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Subterranean Teithek[/td][td]4 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Assault Cannon[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Blaster[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Dualsaber[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Blaster Rifle[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Sniper Rifle[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Exquisite Lightsaber[/td][td]3 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Assault Cannon[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Blaster[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Dualsaber[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Blaster Rifle[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Sniper Rifle[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Altuur’s Ornate Lightsaber[/td][td]2 Tokens[/td][/tr]

[/table]



(Vigorous Rodir Mount.)

At the end of this new season, Ki’at’s inventory will be available for everyone. Subscribers will be able to purchase rewards they have missed. The vendor’s inventory is Seasonal and will completely refresh with all new rewards at the beginning of the next season.

Season Objectives

New Season-specific objectives have been added, and players will see them during the whole season. Here is the list of Season Objectives for October. Similar to the previous season, the Objectives for the following months will be published with a stand-alone article.

Week 1

[table]

[tr][th]Daily[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Influencing the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 25,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Weekly[/td][td]Complete any 7/10[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]March Across the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 200,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Legacy of the Underworld[/td][td]Complete Flashpoints (1 point). Earn bonus progress for completing Directive 7, Mandalorian Raiders, Cademimu, or Spirit of Vengeance (requires content) (4 points). Earn additional bonus progress for defeating their Bonus Bosses (3 points).

[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Integrity of the G.A.M.E.[/td][td]Catch cheaters within cantinas or casinos with PH4-LNX as your active Companion.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Ace of the Armada[/td][td]Board your personal ship and complete Space Missions (1 point). Earn bonus progress for completing [HEROIC] missions (2 points).[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Supplying the War Effort[/td][td]Assemble materials into any of the following War Supplies: Infantry Supply Kits, Starship Weapons, Armored Vehicles, Crystal Capacitors, or a Holocron of Strategy, then assemble an Invasion Force.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Capitals of Dichotomy[/td][td]Complete Repeatable, Exploration, or Bonus Missions while defeating enemies on Coruscant or Dromund Kaas. To locate Exploration Missions throughout the Galaxy, check 'Show Exploration Missions' on the World Map Legend.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Legacies of Revan[/td][td]Complete Flashpoints (1 point). Earn bonus progress for completing Maelstrom Prison (Republic only), Taral V (Republic only), The Foundry (Empire only), or Boarding Party (Empire only) (4 points). Earn additional bonus progress for defeating their Bonus Bosses (3 points).[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Hotblooded on Hoth[/td][td]Defeat Gargath and Snowblind on Hoth.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Clashing in the Stars[/td][td]Complete Galactic Starfighter matches. Earn double progress for wins.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]The Gravestone[/td][td]Complete Chapter IV: The Gravestone of the Fallen Empire on Veteran difficulty or harder. (Requires a Subscription and/or access to Knights of the Fallen Empire).[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Week 2

[table]

[tr][th]Daily[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Influencing the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 25,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Weekly[/td][td]Complete any 7/10[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]March Across the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 200,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Better Analytics[/td][td]Obtain G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules by completing Daily Objectives, Season Objectives, Season Reward Track, Flashpoints, Uprisings, Operations, or defeating enemies across the Galaxy.

Daily Objectives grant 2 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Season Objectives grant 10-15 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Some Reward Track levels grant 10 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Flashpoints grant 2-4 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Uprisings grant 3-5 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

8 Player Operations grant 12-18 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

16 Player Operations grant 14-24 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Lair Bosses (including Event Lair Bosses) grant 2-6 G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules

Combat with PH4-LNX as your companion is prone to produce higher yields of G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules. Speaking with an 'Informative Jawa' on the Fleet may offer aid in locating G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules.

[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]True Purpose[/td][td]Defeat enemies across the Galaxy with PH4-LNX as your active Companion.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]This Will Do Nicely[/td][td]Affect enemies with destructible pipes, tanks, canisters, and capacitors found throughout the Galaxy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Wild Space Daily Sweep[/td][td]Complete the mission: [WEEKLY] Daily Area: CZ-198 multiple times or complete [WEEKLY] Daily Area: Iokath once.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]The Coreward Worlds[/td][td]Complete Repeatable, Exploration, or Bonus Missions, while defeating enemies across Alderaan, Balmorra, Corellia, Mek-Sha, or Onderon. To locate Exploration Missions throughout the Galaxy, check 'Show Exploration Missions' on the World Map Legend.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Legacies of the Force[/td][td]Complete Flashpoints (1 point). Earn bonus progress for completing Depths of Manaan, Assault on Tython, Korriban Incursion, or Secrets of the Enclave (requires content) (4 points). Earn additional bonus progress for defeating their Bonus Bosses (3 points).[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Decorated Combatant[/td][td]Earn Warzone Medals (1 point per medal). Earn an additional progress point for becoming 'Highly Decorated' by earning 8 Medals in a single match.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Stay On Target[/td][td]Earn Capture, Defensive, and Damage Medals in Galactic Starfighter by capturing and defending objectives or damaging enemies.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]The R-4 Anomaly[/td][td]Make progress in Operation: R-4 Anomaly by defeating bosses on any difficulty. (Requires a Subscription)[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Week 3

[table]

[tr][th]Daily[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Influencing the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 25,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Weekly[/td][td]Complete any 7/10[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]March Across the Galaxy[/td][td]Earn 200,000 Personal Conquest Points across your Legacy.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Integrity of the G.A.M.E.[/td][td]Catch cheaters within cantinas or casinos with PH4-LNX as your active Companion.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Playing the G.A.M.E.[/td][td]Turn in G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules to PH4-LNX in your personal ship to earn Reputation with the Gambling Authority and Management Entity.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Still Got It[/td][td]Defeat non-player enemies across the Galaxy without the aid of your Companions. (No companion may be summoned for progression. This does not progress through Warzones, Galactic Starfighter, Flashpoints, or Operations).[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]GSI Valued Partner[/td][td]Complete the Mission: [WEEKLY] GSI Valued Partner Initiative.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]The Seat of the Empire[/td][td]Complete Repeatable, Exploration, or Bonus Missions while defeating enemies on Taris, Oricon, Yavin 4, Ziost, or Dantooine. To locate Exploration Missions throughout the Galaxy, check 'Show Exploration Missions' on the World Map Legend.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Sparks of War[/td][td]Defeat Champion difficulty Republic and Imperial guard droids and turrets across Alderaan and Corellia.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Heading the Frontline[/td][td]Complete Unranked Warzone matches. Earn double progress for wins.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Forging Darkness[/td][td]Assemble materials into War Supplies: Invasion Forces, and then assemble Dark Project MK-1s.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]The Eternal Champion[/td][td]Complete all 10 rounds of the Mayhem at the Arena Grand on Zakuul. (Requires a Subscription and/or access to Knights of the Fallen Empire)[/td][/tr]

[/table]

FAQ

How much can I level up PH4-LNX?

With all of the Companion gifts available in the two reward tracks, Subscribers who reach level 100 on the reward track will be guaranteed to have PH4-LNX at Rank 50 Influence by the end of the Season.

I got PH4-LNX to Rank 50 Influence on my main character, but what about leveling her on other characters?

If you are a Subscriber, you will be eligible to earn 2 Czerka Corporation Compendiums through the Subscriber Reward Track! Just like a Commander’s Compendium, this item can be used to instantly raise PH4-LNX’s Influence to Rank 50. Additionally, once you have reached Rank 50 Influence with PH4-LNX, you will unlock a new Legacy Unlock that allows you to purchase PH4-LNX’s companion gifts with Credits. Visit Jaleit Nall, located in the Galactic Seasons alcove on the Fleet, to purchase the gifts.

How can I level PH4-LNX outside of Galactic Seasons?

Just as with other Companions, sending PH4-LNX on Crew Skill missions will increase her Influence. Additionally, the Commander’s Compendium will also increase her influence to Rank 50.

The new season, “Luck of the Draw,” starts now. For those who still have questions regarding Galactic Seasons, here is our article explaining how it works: Welcome to Galactic Seasons!