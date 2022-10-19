 Skip to content

They Came From the Sky 2 update for 19 October 2022

Update Patch Notes - October 19, 2022

Update Patch Notes - October 19, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been implemented:

It seems that the Boss "Bludr" airship was too much overpowered, so it was rebalanced.

Changed: Boss HP from 999 to 300. Also two of the cannons have now reduced their damage from 7 to 5

Changed: New Enemies (humans) will not spawn while you fight with the Boss

Added: Each New boss have +100HP, so it will be stronger and stronger with each unlocked area.

Don't forget: If you want to unlock a new area, you need to beat the Boss! The boss always appears after 150+ killed humans.

It's just a small update but very important, i think ;)

Happy gaming! :)

@FobTi

