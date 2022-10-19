Update 19.10 : Minor Updates and Improvements

Hi I'm IndividuaLand developer MrCheatCode

First of all, thank you for your interest and support to IndividuaLand.

Thanks to your notifications, I am constantly updating and making fixes to make the game better. As a solo developer, updates and fixes can take some time.

Thanks in advance for your understanding and feedback.

Auto Battle Improvements

With this update, we focused primarily on bug fixes and improvements on auto-battle. We've added two small indicators so you can keep track of team members' damage and healing during battles.

New Equipment Mechanics

In order to produce different and better equipment, you now have to buy scrolls or get them by killing creatures in adventures. The more scrolls you collect, the more armor and weapons you will get. Your current blacksmith will automatically learn all the scrolls you have.

Special Skills

To solve the problems you experience when you forget to give your characters a weapon, we have added a simple ability for all characters, but you can complete that adventure.

Each weapon now has its own unique ability. We've created a way for you to properly use characters even if their stats and abilities are incompatible.

Thanks for supporting us. See you again soon. Stay tuned with us.

Reporting Bugs, Sharing Ideas, Making Suggestions

If you encounter an error or want to make a suggestion, please contact us on one of the platforms below. If you want to report a bug, it would be very helpful for us to send your player.log file and screenshot as an extra.

That's it for now, see you in the next update!

Follow Progress

Web Site: https://creedongames.com

IndividuaLand Discord

Reddit /r/Individualand

Twitter @mrcheatcodetr

Twitch MrCheatCodeTr