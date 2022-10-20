Hi there, friends!

It's almost Halloween and we're rushing to tell you that Sex And The Furry Titty 2 is on sale - it's perfect to purchase the game with 20% off! Sex And The Furry Titty got its holiday discount, too: get the game with a 50% discount!

Now, for the big news:

Do you smell the pumpkin in the air? Candy? Spiced latte? It's that time of the year again, yes, and we just can't let you go with an empty bag.

All new holiday bonus artworks are available in the game now. Discover the suits girls chose to have fun with and tell us which one is your favorite.

Love,

Shane