Dune: Awakening update for 19 October 2022

Artwork Drop: Crashed ornithopter

19 October 2022

This week's production artwork shows a crashed ornithopter. We will keep revealing several new artworks in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for more!

Though downed ornithopters are not uncommon in the deep desert, in order to strip them for usable parts before others get there or they are buried beneath the shifting sands, scavengers require speed and a fair amount of luck.

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and to explore what secrets the sands have uncovered so far. More will be revealed going forward, so make sure to check back regularly.

