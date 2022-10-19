Monstrous Maze has arrived in Game Dev Arcade v0.2!!

A new game has just arrived for 🎃 Halloween 🎃 in Game Dev Arcade v0.2!!

In Monstrous Maze, you'll quickly learn that you're the main course for tonight's dinner hosted in the Ghoul's basement. Maneuver your way through the maze to find the portal that'll take you home, or be prepared for a very unpleasant evening.

The more times you escape the Ghoul's maze, the better you will get at evading them! You can achieve up to 15 levels by gaining experience at the end of each cleared maze. Each level will raise 1 of 3 stats:

Stamina 🏃‍♂️

Stamina quickly depletes as you run, this stat will increase the maximum amount of Stamina you can have.

Stamina Regeneration 💤

Stamina Regeneration is how much Stamina you will gain each second when not Sprinting (there's a short delay before it begins to charge). This stat gives you more Stamina back per second.

Teleport Charges 🪄

Teleporting let's you slip past a Ghoul that is in your way. When this stat is increased, you'll get another maximum Teleport Charge to use.

You can also unlock new Difficulties that increase the size of the maze, as well as increase the amount of Ghouls that are chasing you down. Each new difficulty requires you to clear the previous difficulty 5 times before you can attempt it. You'll get much more experience for clearing harder difficulties!

Start the Halloween week off right by spending some precious time with the Ghouls. This game was a blast to make, and I'm excited to go back and continue working on Crystal Corridors for v0.3.

See you in the Arcade! 🕹️

❤️ Bulwark Creative

Patch Notes:

Game Dev Arcade (general):

Added a new Play button select screen to choose which mini game you want to play.

Added a new Setting to all games - "Brightness Boost"

The default brightness wasn't a concern for Mars Madness, but some players might have trouble seeing anything in Monstrous Maze.

Mars Madness:

Updated collision on the ground

The ground collision wasn't registered as a smooth box, so there was a little bit of jittering as you ran around.

Monstrous Maze: