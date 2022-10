This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello heroes!

As we celebrate the Hindu festival of lights on Monday, get ready for our HAPPY DIWALI WEEKEND with the following events from Friday to Monday: Lucky Day 🍀, Epic Good Luck Extravaganza, Exceptional XP Event, Glorious Gold Galore & Assembly of Awesome Animals.

All details: https://forum-int.sfgame.net/forum/game-support/faq/1319-weekend-events