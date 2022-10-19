・In the first village in Chapter one, added hint message about the girl at the village entrance.
・Fixed a bug that Siro appeared in the Postscript Demon King's Castle.
・Fixed a bug so that equipment enhancement is not reset when a board is attached.
・Other minor fixes
・Continued to improve English translation
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 19 October 2022
V1.0.6
