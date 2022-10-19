 Skip to content

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 19 October 2022

V1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9754523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・In the first village in Chapter one, added hint message about the girl at the village entrance.
・Fixed a bug that Siro appeared in the Postscript Demon King's Castle.
・Fixed a bug so that equipment enhancement is not reset when a board is attached.
・Other minor fixes
・Continued to improve English translation

