Update Patch Notes - October 19, 2022

The following updates have been implemented:
It seems that the Boss "Bludr" airship was too much overpowered, so it was rebalanced.
Changed: Boss HP from 999 to 500. Also two of the cannons have now reduced their damage from 7 to 5
Changed: New Enemies (humans) will not spawn while you fight with the Boss
Added: Each New boss have +100HP, so it will be stronger and stronger with each unlocked area.
Don't forget: If you want to unlock a new area, you need to beat the Boss! The boss always appears after 150+ killed humans.
It's just a small update but very important, i think ;)
Happy gaming! :)
@FobTi
